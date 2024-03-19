The Houston Police Department is investigating a police chase in north Houston where a juvenile ended up trapped in a burning car after crashing a stolen vehicle, leading to pending charges.

HPD responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 11:45 p.m. at 1350 Greens Parkway.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say the incident led to a brief pursuit, lasting less than 10 minutes before the stolen vehicle crashed. The pursuit ended dramatically with the suspect trapped inside the burning car. Rescue services were deployed immediately, and the suspect was transported to Texas Children's Hospital for treatment.

SUGGESTED: Nightmare on San Felipe: Galleria condo residents demand action against troublesome short-term rentals

Law enforcement officials have indicated that an arrest is pending in connection with the incident, with charges expected to be referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Authorities.

The details surrounding the events leading up to the theft, the pursuit, and the subsequent crash are still under investigation.