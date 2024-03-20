The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest in connection with a deadly January shooting.

Authorities are searching for 31-year-old Michael Marquie Scruggs.

He's wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Aoun Khalil Khashan, 26, back on January 9 at 5999 Savoy Drive.

Officials said they responded to a person down call in the parking lot and found Khashan lying near a plant shrub and a building. He was found shot multiple times, and authorities later pronounced him dead.

Scruggs is described as a Black male with brown or colorful braided hair, 5'11" tall, and weighing between 160 to 165 pounds.

Authorities said they believe Scruggs may have information about the shooting and would like to speak with him. He is not charged in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Scruggs or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.