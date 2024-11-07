Houston crime: Ex-convict on probation, free from jail on low bond accused of murdering 22-year-old woman

Based on his criminal history, it's clear Cerdarian Thompson has a penchant for guns and violence.

But that didn't stop 232nd Criminal Court Judge Josh Hill from giving Thompson break after break.

SUGGESTED: 32-year-old mother of 4 murdered allegedly by her boyfriend, victim's mother blames Harris County judge

In 2012, Thompson was sentenced to eight years in prison for multiple home invasions on the southeast side that turned violent.

"He beat up the residents. He beat up women. He put a gun to their heads, this was bold and brazened," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In March 2022, Judge Hill sentences Thompson to deferred probation after he pleads guilty to felon in possession of a weapon.

Cerdarian Thompson

"Within three months, he gets charged again with more violent felonies," Kahan said. "Another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which he's alleged to have shot the victim as well."

Instead of revoking his probation and sending Thompson back to prison, Judge Josh Hill set bond at just $70,000.

"He gets out on a really paltry minuscule bond, considering his violent history," said Kahan.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Judge Hill's decision to give Thompson his freedom may have cost 22-year-old Keambra Bibbs her life.

According to court documents, she knew Thompson.

On September 4, police say Thompson shot Keambra multiple times, and then dumped her body in the parking garage at a Medical Center office building.

Get this, Thompson apparently wanted to stay in good graces with Judge Josh Hill.

He appeared in court September 17, 13 days after he allegedly murdered Keambra.

Thompson was charged with murder on October 31.

On Tuesday, he turned himself in.

"This was a tragedy. But so very preventable, because you had him multiple times, but we continue to put him back out," Kahan said. "Now, we have a young lady dead."