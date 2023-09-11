The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal incident that unfolded in north Houston Saturday afternoon, leaving one man dead and another seriously injured.

The identity of the deceased man, 55, is awaiting confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD arrived at 4115 Weaver Road after shooting reports. At the scene, officers say they discovered an unresponsive man in the front yard who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Another man, 57, had also been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Based on an initial investigation and statements from witnesses, authorities say it appears the deceased man had a verbal argument with an unidentified suspect.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband. This led to a struggle between both victims and the suspect for the gun. As a result of the struggle, multiple gun rounds were fired, causing injuries to both victims.

The suspect, who is only described as a Hispanic male known as "Junior," fled the scene in a maroon four-door pickup truck of an unknown make and model.

If you have information about this case, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Your assistance could be crucial to solving this case.