Harris County authorities are searching for a car burglary suspect.

On March 2, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Parkway Apartments in West Lake Houston in reference to a car burglary. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim stated the window and steering column were broken.

During the course of the investigation, deputies located a cell phone inside the vehicle with the possible suspect's picture on the screen saver or the person pictured knows the suspect.

Constable Mark Herman urges anybody with information regarding the suspect's identity to contact law enforcement.



