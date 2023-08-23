A traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in south Houston .

Edward Domon Brown, 44, has been charged with murdering Horatio Rodriguez Harris,37, in the 183rd State District Court.

According to the Houston Police Department 's Homicide Division, officers responded to a shooting on Tierwester Street around 12:40 p.m. last Thursday, finding a victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department declared him dead.

HPD northeast patrol officers arrested Brown during a traffic stop. He was found with a stolen gun and a controlled substance during the stop.

In response to this news, the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged Brown with two felony counts for possessing a controlled substance and a weapon as a felon.

Authorities say the person suspected of the shooting drove away in a white vehicle right after the incident. After further investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect in the case.

As far as what led to the shooting, an initial investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were acquainted and had recent arguments.



