Houston Police Department (HPD) is currently on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at around 12:40 pm Thursday. The incident took place at 3700 Tierwester Street, near Cleburne Street.

Blue Alert: $20,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Terran Green, James Green released

Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances. Preliminary information indicates that a man victim died in the shooting.

As the investigation unfolds, further updates will be provided by law enforcement officials.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call HPD's investigation by contacting the appropriate authorities.