Houston shooting: Man shot, killed on Thursday afternoon on Tierwester Street

By
Published 
Updated 3:42PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department (HPD) is currently on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at around 12:40 pm Thursday. The incident took place at 3700 Tierwester Street, near Cleburne Street.

Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances. Preliminary information indicates that a man victim died in the shooting.

As the investigation unfolds, further updates will be provided by law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call HPD's investigation by contacting the appropriate authorities. 