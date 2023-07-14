"He was a loving father his kids meant everything to him," said Joshua Ruiz's sister, Crystal Carrasco.

Joshua leaves behind two daughters 2-year-old Alora and 7-year-old Nali, and 8-year-old son Zain.

"My heart breaks for them," said Joshua's sister, Jessica Ruiz. "He's not here to raise them to guide them."

We asked Zain what he missed the most about his dad. "His hugs I still feel them," he said.

Police say the reason the three kids don't have their dad anymore is 49-year-old Miguel Gomez.

"Why, why did you take my brother's life," Crystal said

Joshua and Gomez both worked at this tattoo shop at 8695 Mesa Drive.

"He was a welder in the morning, and he came to work in the tattoo shop in the evening," Jessica said.

On December 8, 2022, Joshua went to the barber shop next door to get a haircut.

"The barber and Gomez had a conflict earlier that day," said Crystal. "When my brother came to get a haircut they were laughing I don't know if maybe Gomez thought that was towards him."

Hours later police say Gomez pulled a gun on Joshua. "Telling him it's not funny now, I don't see you laughing now," Crystal said.

"It does not make sense at all," Jessica said.

"Things didn't have to go down this way it could've gone down totally different," said Joshua's nephew, Anthony Tuda.

"There was no point for him to do that," Zain said. "I don't know why he would do that."

Gomez, a registered sex offender, was on parole when he shot Joshua seven times.

He's been on the run ever since.

"He deserves everything that's coming to him," Jessica said. "Please we're asking everybody to keep your eye out for this man."

If you know where Gomez is, call Crime Stoppers at 713 222-TIPS.