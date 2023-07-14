Authorities are investigating after a teenage boy was shot on Friday in south Houston.

Lieutenant Larry Crowson said officers were called to the 3800 block of Faulkner around 2 p.m. about a shooting.

SUGGESTED: Houston Crime: Man arrested after shooting friend, barricading himself in home

When they arrived they found a 14-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to Crowson, there were several people inside the apartment, and he believes someone was "manipulating" the gun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Investigators are talking to those involved to see how and why the gun went off.

No one is currently detained, officials say.