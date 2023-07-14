A man is behind bars after police say he shot his friend Thursday night in southwest Houston.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police were called to the 7400 block of Wanda Ln around 10:45 p.m. Responding officers found an unidentified man there with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition but told officers his friend shot him. The unidentified shooter, however, barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out, so a brief standoff ensued.

After some negotiation for several minutes, with police setting up a perimeter outside the home, they were able to get the man to surrender peacefully and was taken into custody.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.