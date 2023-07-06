Houston crime: 4-year-old girl injured in shooting

article

The Houston Police Department is on the scene after a four-year-old girl was shot in a shooting on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred on the 13100 block of Ashford Point around 5:20 p.m.

Officials said a gun went off, and the girl was shot in the foot.

She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.