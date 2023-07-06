An elderly man is in the hospital after his daughter shot him in the stomach in northwest Houston, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Brookmere Drive. The victim, a man in his early 80s, was reportedly shot by his daughter, a woman in her early 50s.

Houston Police Department says the shooting happened inside the kitchen of their shared home.

Authorities say the wounded man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and his injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

The daughter has been taken into custody, and two handguns have been recovered inside the house as part of the investigation.

As a result of conflicting statements from those involved, officers are still unsure of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

