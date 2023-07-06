Harris County crash: Woman dies after ramming into possible partner's vehicle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A deadly crash claimed a woman's life when she intentionally struck a man's car, authorities say.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. at 1901 Ellis School Rd in east Harris County.
Preliminary findings suggest a 21-year-old woman deliberately struck a vehicle belonging to a man, 31, authorities suspect she had a dating relationship. The woman's car veered off the road and landed in a ditch.
Deputies say she was thrown from the vehicle due to not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.
The two had an ongoing physical altercation before the crash, according to authorities.
The man was taken into custody for questioning and the incident is under investigation.