A deadly crash claimed a woman's life when she intentionally struck a man's car, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. at 1901 Ellis School Rd in east Harris County.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Preliminary findings suggest a 21-year-old woman deliberately struck a vehicle belonging to a man, 31, authorities suspect she had a dating relationship. The woman's car veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

SUGGESTED: Tesla is hiring test-drivers in these 14 US cities

Deputies say she was thrown from the vehicle due to not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two had an ongoing physical altercation before the crash, according to authorities.

SUGGESTED: Deadly motorcycle crash claims man's life in west Houston

The man was taken into custody for questioning and the incident is under investigation.