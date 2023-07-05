The Houston Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one man in west Houston.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Katy Freeway at TC Jester Boulevard.

Houston police say the motorcycle ran into the back of a pickup truck, causing the truck to steer off the road and crashing the shoulder.

The man and woman who were inside the truck involved in the accident had no injuries.

Witnesses say there was another motorcycle rider with the deceased who was also speeding and weaving through traffic before the accident.