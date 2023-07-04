A high-speed chase ended abruptly in northeast Houston once the suspect's car crashed into a median.

According to witnesses' accounts, the high-speed chase happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning in Houston, starting at an unknown location.

A high speed chase ended on Little York road after the suspect crashed into a median.

The suspect's vehicle was seen passing a witness just before heading south.

The pursuit continued at a high speed until their vehicle exited the Eastex Freeway and made a right turn onto Little York Road, traveling west.

The chase ended abruptly when their vehicle crashed into a median.

The suspect's car became stuck on the median.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

