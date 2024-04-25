A man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after a crash that left a 25-year-old man dead, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of the US-59 Eastex Freeway.

According to police, it was raining heavily that morning when a pickup truck rear-ended a car and then struck a barrier wall.

The car’s driver and a 25-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. Police say the passenger died on Wednesday.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck, 46-year-old Horacio Cruz Vijarro, showed signs of intoxication. He was detained and later charged with DWI, police say.

HPD says the investigation is continuing into possibly upgrading the charges in the crash.