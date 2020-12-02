Expand / Collapse search

Houston city leaders approve $30 million in pandemic aid for residents

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

$30 million in pandemic aid for Houston residents

Houston's City Council approved $30 million in emergency pandemic aid for households with the greatest need.

HOUSTON - Facing a hard, year-end deadline, Houston's City Council moved to distribute $30 million in emergency pandemic aid directly to households with the greatest need.

In other words, giving one time, $1,200 relief checks to those in crisis before federal guidelines cut-off the funds.

"If they need to pay for their utilities they can do that. If they need to pay for their rent, they can do that. We did not want the criteria to be so restrictive that it becomes frustrating for people who find themselves in need. So we are not putting a lot of strings on it, but we are saying to people you know your situation better than we do," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

As in previous City distributions, the aid will be dispersed by the non-profit BakerRipley. Qualifying recipients must not exceed 80% of the average median Houston income and cannot have received aid from Harris County.

Harris County taking applications for $40 million in emergency assistance relief
slideshow

Harris County taking applications for $40 million in emergency assistance relief

Catholic Charities is now taking applications for emergency assistance aid from the $40 million Harris County has to work with. 

More money, deadline extended for rental assistance
slideshow

More money, deadline extended for rental assistance

Harris County Commissioners increased rental assistance from $25 million to $40 million. Add that to the rental assistance from the City of Houston and donors of $20 million, and that brings the combined pot to $60 million.

Recipients must also reside inside the City of Houston and demonstrate their financial stress is directly linked to the Pandemic.

That said Council Member Greg Travis expressed reservations about handing out tax dollars to folks to spend as they please with no restrictions.

"The need is great. It's out there. It's widespread. How do we keep this from going to alcohol and cigarettes when it needs to go to utility and food and other necessities?" asked Travis

To which the Mayor replied, "It's not a perfect matrix, but under the circumstances, it's the best we can do."

Ultimately, the Council vote in favor of the distribution was unanimous.

Mayor Turner and City leaders intend to deliver this latest round of aid to nearly 25,000 Houston households before New Year’s Eve.

Constable offers free legal help as Houston has 2nd highest eviction cases in country
slideshow

Constable offers free legal help as Houston has 2nd highest eviction cases in country

The Princeton University Eviction Lab reports that Houston has the second highest number of eviction cases filed in courts in the country this year. Families lined up for free legal help at the Precinct One Constable's Eviction Assistance Program.