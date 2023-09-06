Houston-area resident worries about pipes dumping water in ditches 'for months'

A viewer reached out to FOX 26 with concerns of large amounts of water going to waste in the Jersey Village area.

In two locations, about a block apart, near the intersection of Gessner and Hempstead, pipes can be seen pouring water into storm drains and ditches.

SUGGESTED: Mother speaks after son, 12, killed at Houston apartment complex, alleged shooter charged

"Right now, with the drought the way it is, they’re telling people to conserve," said Roy Conner. "That ain’t conserving at all."

Conner says he first noticed the pipes pouring water into ditches months ago, 24/7. He estimates millions of gallons of water have been dumped.

"Everybody I’ve talked to, more or less up and down here, would really like to know what it is," said Conner.

FOX 26 met with business workers from nearby, made some phone calls, and followed the pipes. Eventually, we got on touch with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority (WHCRWA).

"These activities are a part of the construction of an 84-inch and 96-inch water transmission main, a segment of the Surface Water Supply Project (a 55-mile-long, large-diameter, water transmission pipeline being constructed) to meet water distribution needs in the west and southwest region of Harris County," said a spokesperson from WHCRWA.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Crews are working on building a 55-mile-long pipeline connecting Lake Houston with North Fort Bend County. The project is designed to eventually add to the drinking water supply and is expected to be completed in 2025.

"The water being discharged into nearby ditches and drains is related to dewatering activities to prepare this site for the underground construction of the 84-inch water main," said a spokesperson from WHCRWA. "Dewatering techniques are used to remove water and stabilize soil for the duration of the underground construction. Dewatering is a customary and required construction practice necessary to safely prepare and maintain a site for underground construction."

A worker Wednesday could be seen covering the pipes Roy was worried about.

"They ought to let people know out here why," said Conner. "Just coming out here and digging holes in the ground. Seems like it’s perfectly good water going to waste. Pull some fire trucks up. Do something with it."

For more information on the surface water project, click HERE.