Houston-area man indicted for ramming truck into FBI gate

A man from the Houston area has been formally charged with ramming his truck into the gates of an FBI building.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesus Jaimes Merlan, 43, of Waller was arrested Thursday and makes his court appearance Friday. This comes after officials said Merlan allegedly rammed his truck and trailer "into the signage entrance to the FBI" on May 11, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.

If he's convicted, the 43-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.