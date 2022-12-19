In the spirit of giving, it's important to remember to give back to the community, and what better way than volunteering?

Lots of nonprofit organizations, especially in the Houston-area, depend on volunteers to assist those in need all-year round, and the holidays especially are when people are much needed.

Here's a list of just a few locations in Houston you can help out:

Volunteers help the organization to create affordable places for Houstonians to call home. You can assist by helping with construction, home improvement or community gardens.

The organization also has special builds you can work on as well.

You have the choice to help out once, with a group, or on a recurring basis. Activities range from serving meals to working with youth. You can also be a part of a team that responds to disaster strikes.

The most common job is delivering meals to homebound seniors. They have things set up where you can volunteer on your schedule including during your lunch break. You can also be a part of the volunteers that prepare the food!