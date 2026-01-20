The Brief Mild midweek conditions with off and on rain Arctic front brings a major temperature plunge Hard freeze and ice accumulation risks this weekend



Houston’s temperatures will plunge this weekend as an arctic blast brings the coldest air of the season so far.

We’re tracking the potential for freezing rain, icy conditions, and even some snow. Here’s a look at the latest forecast and timeline.

Showers, mild temps for now

Cloud cover will increase today as onshore flow returns, ushering in a milder period with highs reaching the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return on Wednesday with off and on showers through Thursday and Friday as well.

Enjoy the relatively mild air for the next few days with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s along with lows in the upper 50s.

Arctic blast timeline

Timeline:

We have high confidence that a powerful Arctic cold front is set to move through Texas late Friday into early Saturday morning. It arrives in the Houston area late Saturday and will bring the coldest air of the season so far.

Temperatures will tumble from highs near 70 on Friday to the 30s and 40s by Saturday afternoon, with overnight lows plunging into the 20s.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the teens and potentially single digits across the northern counties, prompting concerns for a "hard freeze" (temperatures less than 24) for areas north of I-10 on Sunday and Monday morning.

Impacts: Freezing rain likely, some snow possible

Local impacts:

A high-impact winter storm is setting up as Gulf moisture overlaps with the subfreezing air on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a growing risk for freezing rain and sleet, especially for locations north of Houston, though any southward shift in the freeze line could bring icy accumulations into the greater Houston area.

While snow remains a lower probability scenario compared to ice, the combination of even light icing and bitter cold will create hazardous travel conditions and potential hazardous driving all across Southeast Texas from late Saturday through midday Monday.

How is ERCOT preparing?

Dig deeper:

In light of the upcoming weather, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says they're ready for the approaching winter storm.

On Monday afternoon, ERCOT issued an "Operating Condition Notice" saying: "ERCOT is issuing an OCN for an extreme cold weather system approaching the ERCOT Region late this week with temperatures anticipated to remain below freezing and the possibility of precipitation Saturday January 24, 2026, and Sunday, January 25, 2026."

An Operating Condition Notice, according to ERCOT's Emergency Conditions, is "The first of four levels of communication issued by ERCOT in anticipation of a possible emergency condition."