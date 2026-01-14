Spring ISD student sexually assaulted off-campus, suspect charged

The Brief Johnny Ray Green has been charged with the alleged aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of Dekaney High School student in September 2025. The 15-year-old victim reported the assault to Spring ISD police the same day. Green is accused of telling the victim he would take her to the police station, but instead taking the victim to his home and assaulting her.



A Spring man was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Dekaney High School student in September 2025.

Johnny Ray Green has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 17 in Harris County. According to court records, Green has previously been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and injury to child out of Henderson County.

Spring ISD student reports sexual assault

The backstory:

On September 3, an officer with SPring ISD was called to the campus of Dekaney High School on Imperial Valley Drive initially about a runaway.

When the officer arrived, they spoke with a 15-year-old tenth grade student who appeared to be under the influence and having trouble responding to questions. The teen told the officer she had smoked a vape pen with HC before leaving campus, and she was picked up by an unknown man. The officer reports the teen said her body was in pain, so EMS was called, so a sexual assault exam could be conducted.

Court records say a few days later, the officer met with the teen to get a statement about what she remembered from the other day.

According to the victim, she and other students had smoked a vape pen and had an edible before she left campus and walked to a nearby Wendy's. The teen said she continued walking in the area when a man in a red and black pick-up truck approached her. The man was identified as Green.

Johnny Ray Green mugshot

Green asked the girl a few questions, including her age, and told her to get in the truck, court records state. When she said no, he told her he'd drop her off at the police station, which she agreed to. Documents state when the victim got into the vehicle, green checked her for a recording device, but she was too intoxicated to fight back.

The victim told authorities Green took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. She recalls telling Green, "This is not what I wanted," trying to get away from him, and telling him to stop.

Records say Green then drove the victim back to a bank near the Wendy's and gave her $10 before leaving. The teen went back to Dekaney High School where she used a classmate's phone to call the Spring ISD police.

Detectives report the lab results from the victim's exam matched DNA to Green. Investigators also were able to see camera footage from the area near the bank and Wendy's on the day of the alleged kidnapping and assault showing the vehicle described by the victim driven by Green.

What they're saying:

Spring ISD gave this statement:

The Spring ISD Police Department led an investigation into an off-campus incident reported by a Dekaney High School student in Sept. 2025. Through investigative efforts that included forensic interviews, video evidence, and DNA analysis, a suspect was identified and arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of a Child under 17. Spring ISD Police continues to lead the investigation as the case moves forward. Anyone with information related to this matter, or who believes they may be a victim, is encouraged to contact law enforcement. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time.