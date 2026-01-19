Houston-based clothing chain Francesca's closing all stores nationwide: report

The Brief Francesca's will be closing all of their stores nationwide, according to Women's Wear Daily. In a report from WWD, it says a customer service representative wrote in an email, "we are liquidating our inventory and closing soon."



Houston-based retailer Francesca's is closing its doors after operating for more than 25 years, according to multiple reports.

Francesca's closing its doors

Women's Wear Daily reported they spoke to a customer service representative who said in an email, "we are liquidating our inventory and closing soon." Sources also told WWD the retailer's merchants were let go with no warning and a former buyer stated the business plans to liquidate all their goods. According to Women's Wear Daily, one vendor says Francesca's owes $250 million in unpaid invoices.

The store was founded in 1999 by three siblings and one of their friends. They have 16 stores in the Houston-area.

Fox Television Stations has reached out to Francesca's for a statement.