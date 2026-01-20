Magnolia ISD student dies after medical episode on board school bus

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a Magnolia ISD Intermedia School student has died following a medical episode on board a school bus on Tuesday. According to a statement, the incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. after authorities received a 911 call about an unresponsive 11-year-old student on board a Magnolia ISD school bus. Officials said, following an investigation, the student suffered a medical emergency related to a previously diagnosed medical condition.



What we know:

According to a statement, the incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. after authorities received a 911 call about an unresponsive 11-year-old student on board a Magnolia ISD school bus.

Officials said the bus was on the way to school when the medical emergency occurred.

School nursing staff and Precinct 5 Constable personnel arrived on scene immediately and initiated CPR and other life-saving measures. Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD) medics took over care upon arrival and transported the student to a local hospital.

However, despite the exhaustive efforts of first responders and medical staff, the student was pronounced dead.

Officials said, following an investigation, the student suffered a medical emergency related to a previously diagnosed medical condition.

No foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the student to protect the family's privacy.

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the parents, family, friends, and teachers of this student. As parents ourselves, our hearts are heavy with sadness for the family and the entire Magnolia ISD community."

Constable Chris Jones, who leads the School Resource Officer Program for Magnolia ISD released a statement saying, "We stand in solidarity with the school, faculty, teachers, friends, and the many loved ones of this student. This is an incredibly tough day for our community and the weight of this tragedy is felt by us all. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the MCHD medics, hospital staff, MCSO Detectives, and all the first responders we have worked alongside today. Their professionalism and dedication during such a difficult time do not go unnoticed. This is a heartbreaking day, and we lift this child and their family up in our prayers. We ask that the community joins us in respecting the family's privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss."