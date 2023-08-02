Texas Health and Human Services is investigating a Houston-area nursing home after a grandmother was taken to a hospital from the facility covered in bruises.

"They told me that she fell," said Tiffany Chioles. "They said she fell sometime that morning and that they found her around 7 o-clock."

On Saturday, Tiffany says she went to see her 87-year-old grandmother, Katie Medeiros, at Cypress Creek Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. When she arrived, Tiffany says Medeiros had been isolated in a wheelchair and had bruises all over her body.

"She [has] all of the bruising on her face," said Chioles. "The bruising wraps around both arms. Then, she has it on her bottom. If you fall forward, you’re not going to bruise your butt. Somebody did this to her. This was not her doing it to herself."

The grandmother told FOX 26 in a Zoom interview from a hospital room Wednesday that her memory is "fuzzy" involving what happened at the nursing home.

"I’m doing pretty good," said Medeiros. "But, I’m very weak."

According to Chioles, the staff wouldn’t call for medical help when she told them her grandma’s health was deteriorating. As a result, Chioles says she called 911 on her own, but then she says the staff wouldn’t let Medeiros leave with paramedics.

"I had the staff telling me that she wasn’t leaving the facility with paramedics when they got there," said Chioles. "I’m in tears because it’s just a mess and my grandma needed help, and they’re not letting her get help. They delayed her medical treatment by maybe an hour."

Chioles tells FOX 26 her grandmother was taken to a nearby hospital and received several tests. She says among other things, her grandmother has a concussion. In addition, Chioles says her grandmother had an infection that was being ignored.

The family is now working to put together a police report. They say they waited until now because initially the grandmother didn’t remember anything. Then, on Monday, Tiffany’s grandfather died. Now, they’re hoping to meet with police, so they can investigate what exactly happened.

"I wouldn’t send my dog to this place after what I saw," said Chioles. "They need to be shut down."

FOX 26 called the nursing home Wednesday afternoon for comment and was put on hold for roughly 10 minutes. Then, we were told to send them an email, including the accusations and our questions. So far, no one has responded to our email.

A spokesperson from Texas Health and Human Services says there is "an ongoing investigation at this facility."

"Pray for me that the next nursing home I have to go, which will be soon, [they] will do their job," said Medeiros. "Treat us like we’re human beings."