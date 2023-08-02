Houston woman arrested for allegedly leaving dead baby at gas station

An arrest has been made in the death of an infant girl found in a gas station bathroom back in April.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, has been arrested for allegedly leaving a deceased infant in a Houston gas station on 13114 South Post Oak Road.

According to authorities, Lopez was taken in by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville when she was attempting to flee to Mexico. Officials later discovered she had overstayed her visitor visa.

BACKGROUND: Infant girl found dead in Houston gas station bathroom on South Post Oak Road

On April 2, Houston police received a call about a deceased infant in the bathroom of the gas station. Emergency responders from the Houston Fire Department arrived and tried to provide medical assistance to the baby, but she had already been deceased for a number of hours.

According to officials, surveillance video showed Lopez entering the bathroom hours before and then leaving 15 minutes later.

She could be seen getting into a white Cadillac and driving off, Houston police say.

Lopez is charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse, and she will be extradited to Harris County.

The cause of the infant's death has not been revealed as the investigation is continuing.