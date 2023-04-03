Houston police are investigating the death of an infant girl who was found dead in a gas station bathroom early Sunday morning.

The discovery was made around 4:25 a.m. in the 13100 block of South Post Oak Road.

Police say the investigation indicates that an unknown Hispanic female went into the bathroom and left about 15 minutes later.

Another customer found the infant in the bathroom hours later and called 911, authorities say.

HFD paramedics responded to the scene to provide medical assistance, but police say the baby had been dead for hours.

Police didn’t provide any further description of the female who went into the bathroom. They also did not indicate how old the baby girl was.

The infant's cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the female’s identity or any other information in the case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.