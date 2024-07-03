The Fourth of July is upon us and numerous events are taking place across the Houston area.

Here's a list of some events taking place:

HOUSTON

Freedom Over Texas

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park

Cost: $10 per person and children under five are free. You can buy tickets online by clicking here or you can also purchase them at the gate.

This year’s Freedom Over Texas is an event filled with six-hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages, along Allen Parkway. Freedom Over Texas will feature local, regional, and national entertainment and will be capped off with a musically choreographed, "Texas-sized" fireworks finale. This event has become Houston’s annual signature July 4th celebration with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston.

Also, Russell Dickerson will headline the entertainment list with special guest, Jo Dee Messina, and featured artist Chapel Hart.

Event parking will also be available for a fee.

For more information on the event, click here.

Kidpendence Day

When: July 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Houston

Before rockets glare and fireworks are in the air, exercise your right to be a kid as long as possible with some good ole American fun. Gear up with your red, white and blue to pay tribute to the land of the free and the home of the brave during Independence Day.

For more information on tickets and the event, click here.

BAYTOWN

4th of July Celebration

Where: Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market Street, Baytown, Texas, 77520

The City of Baytown will host their two-day celebration starting on July 3 with musical performances including Bellamy Brothers on Wednesday and Brett Young on Thursday. Both will take the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks show will take place on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Admission and parking for the event will be free.

For more information about the event, click here.

GALVESTON

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Where: Galveston Island

Galveston Island will celebrate Independence Day with a parade featuring a procession of floats, decorated vehicles and performers (6 p.m.). The parade will line up at Seawall and 22nd Street and proceed west to 45th Street along the Seawall, where it ends. At 9:15 p.m., you won't want to miss the stunning display of fireworks. The show will take place on the beach, with the beautiful Gulf of Mexico serving as the backdrop.

KEMAH

4th of July at Kemah Boardwalk

Get to the Boardwalk early - thrilling rides, live music, explosive patriotic displays, and unforgettable memories await! Entertainment includes live music with Lone Star All-Star Trio and The Slag. Uncle Sam Stilt Walker will be around from 6 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

PASADENA

4th Fest Celebration

When: July 4 starting at 4 p.m.

Where: Pasadena Fairgrounds

Head out to the Pasadena Fairgrounds on July 4 for live music with La Fiebre starting at , a kid's zone, Pasadena Idol Performances, amusement rides, a vendor market, and fireworks show at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

For more information on the event, including parking areas, click here.

TEXAS CITY

Freedom Rocks Music Fest

When: July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. until sunset

Where: Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View Boulevard, Texas City, Texas, 77568

Ticket is required for admission.

Enjoy two days of non-stop music from incredible tribute bands honoring some of the greatest rock legends of all time. Dance, sing along, and rock out with friends family while enjoying delicious food, drinks and picturesque waterfront setting. Don’t miss this epic event that sure to make your holiday unforgettable. Get your tickets now for the Freedom Rocks Festival at Lagoonfest Texas!

A drone show will take place at 9 p.m. on July 4.

For more information, click here.

THE WOODLANDS

When: July 4 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Where: Numerous locations

The Woodlands will be hosting several events throughout the day on the Fourth of July including a Fourth of July Parade, Red, Hot & Pool, Star Spangled Salute, and the 27th Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza. Times will vary for each event.

Click here for the full list of events.