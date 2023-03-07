Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in South Houston, where a wanted suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child was injured by an officer from a different agency and jurisdiction.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING POLICE SHOOTINGS

Details are limited, but initial reports are a Hitchcock PD officer was pursuing a chase that ended in the southeast Houston area of Hobby Airport. It all started, however, when officers were trying to arrest an unidentified suspect after serving a warrant for the sexual assault of a child.

The suspect then jumped into a truck, according to reports, and led officers on a brief chase that concluded in the 8400 block of Mosley Rd.

Shortly after the chase ended, the suspect pulled out a weapon from the truck and pointed it at law enforcement officials, telling them, "I'm not going back." That's when two officers reportedly shot the suspect.

Officials said the suspect died from his injuries, but it's unclear if he died at the scene or on the way to the hospital.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Per protocol, the officers are being placed on administrative leave, but an internal investigation is underway as well as a separate investigation with the Houston PD since it happened outside Hitchcock PD's jurisdiction.

We're told the Harris County District Attorney's Office would be investigating as well.

FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as more information becomes available.