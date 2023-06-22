The newly-appointed Houston ISD Board of Managers voted on Superintendent Mike Miles' proposed budget for the 2023 - 2024 school year Thursday night.

The budget, slated at around $2.2 Billion, includes cuts to the central office and chief administrative support staff positions. Some vendor and contractor services are also on the chopping block.

On Thursday, the Board unanimously voted to approve the budget.

During the June 15 presentation to the board, Miles said he would prefer to have the budget voted on by the end of the month to allow enough time for those who may be without their positions to find other jobs. The amount of jobs cut has not been announced.

RELATED: Former Houston ISD board members question transparency of new $2.2 billion budget proposal

Despite the cuts, Miles says the budget is very similar to the previous administration's budget but will prioritize the approved funds to where they are needed the most.

He also said he will not cut salaries for effective teachers in the district's 29 priority (New Education Systems) schools, which include special education instructors. Teachers in those schools are set to make average salaries of $85,000 plus incentives.

The June 15 meeting was met with a lot of criticism from members of the public who attended or attempted to.

HOUSTON ISD: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announces family events, will share vision for HISD

The regular meeting space, with a capacity of 300, had chairs and space for nearly one-third of that. Many of the seats were for administrative members of the Superintendent's office, some residents pre-registered to speak, and media outlets. One-half of the room was set up with tables and a flat-screen television for Miles to give his budget presentation to the Board of Managers.

An overflow room allowed many public attendees to watch or address the board through Zoom. Speakers were also given one minute to address the board, down from the traditional two minutes. These changes caused a public outcry throughout the meeting. One teacher, not affiliated with HISD, was arrested at the Hattie Mae White building that night. He was registered to speak but was not allowed inside the auditorium.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

"The configuration was really for that purpose....with the expectation of having a working session," said Board President Audrey Momanaee.

"The dais is a little bit restrictive. Being able to sit together as a group, on the floor, with the Superintendent speaking directly to us and answering our questions really was the most effective manner." Momanaee also says the format could change again.