Brazoswood High school track sand pit 'looks like a jungle' as practices begin

Some parents are worried athletes at Brazoswood High School could get hurt on the sand pit, along the school’s track.

"It looks like a jungle," said Edmond Baker. "It doesn’t even look like a sand pit."

Baker’s daughter, Brooklyn, is a senior at Brazoswood. According to Baker, his daughter has the school record in triple jump, competed in the State Championship last year, and has a scholarship to compete in college.

Track practice started Thursday at Brazoswood despite the sand pit being covered in grass and holes. The Bakers say the track’s sand pit has been like this for some time.

"It’s degrading almost," said Brooklyn. "It’s like, you don’t have the ability to practice the way you want to. It’s almost like you’re going to meets, just winging it."

"She’s their pride and joy when it comes to track and field, but I can’t tell looking at the sand pit," said Baker.

Cell phone video shows the sand pit completely covered in vegetation.

"They’ve got sticker burrs like this big in there," said Baker. "Every year, it’s the same thing. We’re cleaning up the sand pits with our bodies. It’s just horrible."

Online renderings on the school district’s website from five years ago show what the current track and field was supposed to look like now. It’s all part of the new multi-million-dollar sports facility.

"They keep everything else nearly manicured," said Baker. "The track itself, the football stadium. They’ve got a brand-new field house. Everything is brand new except the sand pit."

Baker posted video of the sand pit to his Facebook page. The father hopes to get it fixed.

FOX 26 reached out to Brazosport Independent School District for comment, but as of Thursday evening, we haven't heard back.