Houston prepares for 2024 CFP: Top-notch security vows to keep everyone safe, celebrating

The College Football Playoff National Championship game in Houston is four days away. City leaders are promising top-notch security to keep everyone safe and cheering. On Thursday, Mayor Whitmire, Chief Troy Finner, and other public officials met at the George R. Brown Convention Center to discuss event safety.

City leaders say they have been preparing for the college football playoff championship for about a year now. They say they are prioritizing security, traffic, and weather.

"NRG is so prepared. Security is our highest priority. I can’t reveal all the planning and operations, but I can assure you in this city you’re going to be safe," said Mayor John Whitmire, of the City of Houston.

The Houston police and fire departments, the Office of Emergency Management, and NRG Park are a few of the agencies that will be all hands on deck for the sporting event.

"Our emergency operations center will be activated and fully staffed beginning tomorrow morning, Friday through Monday night," said Chief George Buenik, of the Office of Emergency Management.

The chief of police said there would even be undercover cops patrolling the city.

"There are going to be police officers seen in uniform, many of them, and many officers not in uniform," said Chief Troy Finner.

Traffic will also be a big factor, so plan ahead.

"You may run into some traffic, just be patient," said Finner.

And while everyone is excited about Monday’s event, nature may throw a curveball.

"We will receive regular updates and we’ll actually have the National Weather Service in our Emergency Operations Center so we get the latest information on weather," said Chief Buenik.

Visitors and guests can also text CFP Houston to 888-777 for important public safety messages.