CFB Playoffs ticket prices for National Championship game drop after Michigan, Washington matchup set
HOUSTON - With Michigan taking on Washington in the College Football National Championship Game on January 8 in Houston, Gametime (www.Gametime.co), the leading app/site for last minute ticket has revealed ticket prices for the game.
2024 College Football Playoff set: Michigan, Washington to play at NRG for national title
Currently, the lowest-priced/get-in seats are available for $2,101 each including taxes and fees (get-in tickets were $3,553 each after Michigan won and before Texas had lost to Washington), with top-priced seats selling for $10,698 per seat (top seats were $12,055 per ticket after Michigan won and before Texas lost to Washington).
All seats can be seen at: College Football Playoff National Championship: Michigan vs Washington Tickets - 1/8/24 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX | Gametime