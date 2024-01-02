2024 College Football Playoff set: Michigan, Washington to play at NRG for national title

The 2024 College Football Playoff stage is set for Jan. 8 in Houston at NRG Stadium and two teams are ready to play for a national title.

Michigan (1) defeated Alabama (4) in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in overtime with a score of 27-20 on New Year's Day. Michigan tied the score 20-20 in the fourth quarter with less than 2 minutes left in the game.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates their Rose Bowl victory between University of Alabama and University of Michigan at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Limentani/IS Expand

Meanwhile, in New Orleans at the Superdome, Washington (2) won the 2024 Sugar Bowl against Texas (3) with a score of 37-31.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies and Edefuan Ulofoshio #5 celebrate with the trophy after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Expand

The College Football Playoff game will be held in Houston on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium.

GRAMMY award-winning superstar and Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress in the film "The Color Purple", Fantasia will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner"