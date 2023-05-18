"When you're going through it, you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel. You see this thing is going to kill me," said HPD officer Matthew Marin.

Anyone who witnesses a traumatic event will likely have post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

For most people, symptoms like nightmares or depression go away on their own within weeks or months after the traumatic event.

"I almost lost my job, because I didn't know how to properly deal with the symptoms I was having because I didn't know what I had," Marin said.

Marin says he suffered from the most common symptoms of PTSD. "I was drinking a lot," he said. "I was drinking until I passed out. I had a lot of night terrors waking up sweating, screaming."

"Law enforcement, you typically deal with people when they're at their worst points in life," said veteran and former police officer Joseph Sewall. "Nobody calls 911 to a birthday to celebrate."

It's easy to see why first responders and veterans are susceptible to PTSD.

Marin and Sewall are both law enforcement and military.

"Over 20 years with the Army, 12 years in law enforcement," Sewall said. "You're taught to be the strong person and to internalize a lot."

Marin says talking with peer groups is beneficial.

"When you're sitting across from another police officer that's been through the exact same kind of situation you've been through, and have them look at you and say look at my life now, and they're a lot better," he said.

"We rescue the dogs, so the dogs can then rescue the veterans," said Laura Murray founder of The Rescue for PTSD.

"We adopt rescue dogs and shelter dogs and train them to be service dogs for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD, and we do all of that to no charge to the veteran," Murray said.

"We've had veterans who have been able to wean themselves off their medication because their dogs allow them to be more relaxed in everyday life," said Sam Scott, a trainer for Rescue PTSD.

"This is Independence Rose, she's my world my life and my lifeline," said Alisha Strife, a veteran with PTSD mobility issues. "She helps me walk, she helps me get out in the everyday world in which I never would have done before."

"Baxter is very in tuned to my mood swings," said veteran Travis Verdin. "And whenever we go shopping, he's very helpful in helping me reach certain things, and keeps me from falling over at certain times."

"About two or three years ago when I started having recurring nightmares, Drake would actually wake me up in the middle of the night," Sewall said.

"I've had multiple friends that have killed themselves both military and on the police department," Marin said.

Marin wrote a book about PTSD called Silent Screams. He also has a non-profit called Battle Bud Project Inc.

Visit The Rescue for PTSD website, here.