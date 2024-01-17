Some Houston ISD schools impacted by heating issues following arctic blast

Some Houston ISD schools have been impacted by heating issues and burst pipes Wednesday as students returned to class following a day off due to the arctic blast.

According to Houston ISD, three schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday due to the issues.

Henry Middle School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Leila Walsh, HISD’s chief communications officer, says the boiler was tripping at the school, so portable heaters were brought out, but the electrical system also started tripping. A pipe also burst on the second floor, which trickled down, so the students were moved to another part of the school.

Port Houston Elementary School and Love Elementary School will also dismiss early, likely around 1 p.m., but the details are still being worked out. Those schools are impacted by heating issues.

Parents of Bell Elementary School students will have the choice to pick up their children early before the end of the school day. Around noon, Walsh said the temperature was around 55 to 60 degrees in the building.

Walsh says the majority of the district's 274 schools are not having issues, but some of the older buildings are having problems with boilers tripping.

"HISD is responding as quickly as possible when we learn of any issues. So if the heat goes out, the central heating goes out, we're responding as quickly as possible by bringing in those portable heaters, by taking those steps. If a pipe bursts, cleaning up that water as quickly as possible, moving students and staff to another part of the campus. So we are committed to making it as comfortable of a learning and working environment as possible for our students and staff," Walsh said.