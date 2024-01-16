Will there be school tomorrow? Houston schools reopening following Texas Arctic Blast
HOUSTON - As weather conditions improve, some schools and campuses are opening and resuming normal operations on January 17, following closures due to severe cold and wind chill concerns in Texas and the Houston area.
Schools Reopening Wednesday
- Cypress-Fairbanks ISD will reopen on January 17. As previously scheduled, all before and after-school activities will resume.
- Sheldon ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Spring Branch ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will reopen on January 17.
- Royal ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Stafford Municipal School District will reopen on January 17.
- Dickinson ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Tomball ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Aldine ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Goose Creek CISD will reopen on January 17.
- Fort Bend ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Galena Park ISD will reopen on January 17.
- Lamar CISD will reopen on January 17.