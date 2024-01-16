Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Will there be school tomorrow? Houston schools reopening following Texas Arctic Blast

Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As weather conditions improve, some schools and campuses are opening and resuming normal operations on January 17, following closures due to severe cold and wind chill concerns in Texas and the Houston area. 

Schools Reopening Wednesday 

  • Cypress-Fairbanks ISD will reopen on January 17. As previously scheduled, all before and after-school activities will resume.
  • Sheldon ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Spring Branch ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will reopen on January 17.
  • Royal ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Stafford Municipal School District will reopen on January 17.
  • Dickinson ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Tomball ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Aldine ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Goose Creek CISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Fort Bend ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Galena Park ISD will reopen on January 17.
  • Lamar CISD will reopen on January 17.

 
 


 