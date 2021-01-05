HCSO: Women robbed near Humble after getting cash at ATM
article
HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman was taken to the hospital after a robbery near Humble.
The incident occurred in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road around 8 p.m. Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, two women were followed home from an ATM and robbed.
One of the women was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Deputies say the suspects fled with the cash that the victims had taken out of the ATM.
