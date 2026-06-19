Houston weather: More heat, rain chances for Father's Day weekend

The Brief Heat Advisory Through Saturday Night Storms Through This Evening and Saturday Hot for Juneteenth and World Cup weekend



Rain chances are rolling through for some in Greater Houston, and the rain and heat are expected to continue for the weekend.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings canceled in effect

All severe thunderstorm warnings in the Houston area have been canceled by the National Weather Service.

Dangerous heat sticks around

A Heat Advisory continues across Southeast Texas today through 10 PM Saturday as heat index values climb well above 100.

Juneteenth events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

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Rain chances creep back, watch for strong storms

Storms are blowing up around Houston late today.

Very heavy rain could lead to more street flooding. There is also the chance for small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

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A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of Harris, Montgomery, and Liberty County until 9:15 p.m. Friday.

A Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for some of the same areas until 6:45 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms are also possible around the area on Saturday, with brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in any stronger storms.

Remember to avoid any flooded area!

Steamy pattern holds into the weekend

Saturday’s World Cup game in Houston looks hot and humid outside of Houston Stadium with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely above 100.

Father’s Day stays steamy as well, with only spotty storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week.

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Tropical weather update

The remnants of Authur have made it to the Carolina coast and will push out into the Western Atlantic tonight and tomorrow.

The National Hurricane Center has dropped the chance for Authur to become a tropical system again to near 0%. It will merge with a front and will move over cooler waters.

No other tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin the next 7 days.