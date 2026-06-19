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Discovery Green to be closed Saturday night after Houston Police request

By
FOX 26 Houston
Downtown
Published June 19, 2026 2:50 PM CDT
Published June 19, 2026 2:50 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Houston's Discovery Green will be closed to the public from Saturday night to early Sunday, according to a representative.
    • The closure was decided "at the behest of the Houston Police Department."
    • The announcement comes one week after a "teen takeover" that brought 500–600 minors to the park.

HOUSTON - Houston's Discovery Green will be closed to the public from Saturday night to early Sunday, according to a representative.

Houston Discovery Green closing Saturday night

What they're saying:

A PR representative for Discovery Green tells FOX 26 that the Downtown Houston park will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, to 6 a.m. the following morning.

The "Screen on the Green" viewings for that night are also canceled.

According to the representative, the closure was decided "at the behest of the Houston Police Department."

Bumper boats and cruiser boats at Discovery Green will be available at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Last weekend's takeover

More than 100 Houston officers respond to teen takeover
More than 100 Houston officers respond to teen takeover

More than 100 Houston officers respond to teen takeover

Over 100 Houston police units responded to Discovery Green Park after a massive gathering of hundreds of youths escalated into gunfire. Two people were detained.

Big picture view:

The Discovery Green announcement comes one week after a "teen takeover" that brought 500–600 minors to the park.

Reports of the crowd started coming in just before 9:30 p.m. last Saturday. More resources were called so officers could do crowd control.

Another large crowd gathered as officers were working to clear out the initial gathering. Shortly after, two rounds of gunfire rang out, leading to over 100 HPD officers responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported. One man and a juvenile were detained after they were reportedly found with guns.

MORE: Discovery Green ‘teen takeover’ leads to 100 HPD officers responding

The Source: Discovery Green representative and previous FOX 26 reporting.

DowntownTop StoriesCrime and Public Safety