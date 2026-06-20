Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy shot by suspect in Humble, suspect in custody

The Brief A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a suspect, officials said. According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies were called out to the intersection of Woodland Hills Drive and Balmoral Bay Drive in Humble just after 10 p.m. Friday night. Officials said when deputies arrived, they saw a man with a gun, at which time, the suspect engaged with constable deputies and a shootout occurred.



A suspect is in custody after a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy was shot on Friday night, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy shot during shootout, suspect in custody

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies were called out to the intersection of Woodland Hills Drive and Balmoral Bay Drive in Humble just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they saw a man with a gun, at which time, the suspect engaged with constable deputies and a shootout occurred.

Photo from the scene

Authorities said the suspect shot a constable deputy multiple times and then fled into a nearby apartment.

Officials said constables loaded the injured constable deputy into a patrol vehicle and took him to Houston Northeast Hospital. The deputy was later taken to Hermann Hospital downtown trauma center.

Authorities said the constable deputy is in stable condition.

Authorities said they surrounded the suspect's apartment complex and a standoff occurred for a little while.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, the suspect is in custody after the suspect sustained a police K-9 bite.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital and will be taken to the county jail.

What we don't know:

The injured deputy constable's name has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.