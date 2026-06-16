Fort Bend County Judge KP George to be sentenced for money laundering charges

The Brief Fort Bend County Judge KP George is expected to be sentenced after being found guilty on two charges of money laundering. He was suspended from office in April due to a hearing related to a civil suit over an incident during commissioner's court. George lost his re-election campaign for County Judge in the 2026 Republican Primary.



Fort Bend County Judge KP George is scheduled to be sentenced after being convicted of felony money laundering.

George had elected the judge to determine his sentencing. He could face between two to 10 years in prison.

Live court updates

Below are rolling, real-time updates from the courtroom. (All times CDT).

11:17 a.m. — Digital forensics confirms deleted messages detailing fake social media strategy

Following a short recess, the state called Jack Clark, a digital forensic examiner with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. Clark, an expert in mobile data extraction, took the stand to detail the digital paper trail linking KP George to a highly controversial social media hoax.

Prosecutors and Clark focused heavily on a notorious fake Facebook account operating under the pseudonym "Antonio Scallywag." The state presented several screenshots recovered from George’s cell phone containing text exchanges between George and his former chief of staff, Taral Patel. The forensic evidence showed that the private conversations directly mirrored the racist and hateful comments published by the fake account.

According to Clark's testimony, the messages explicitly outlined a coordinated strategy between Patel and George to use the fake accounts to manufacture "hateful speech" against George and his family to generate public sympathy. While the messages had been intentionally deleted from both George’s and Patel's devices, Clark testified that forensic recovery techniques successfully confirmed the authenticity and timeline of the communications.

KP George during his sentencing hearing on June 16.

10:35 a.m. — Investigator found no fault with deputy's tone; Election motive revealed

During continued testimony, former Harris County prosecutor Lester Blizzard stated that KP George repeatedly complained during their meeting about not being treated with "dignity" and took issue with Deputy Adam Futch's tone of voice during the 2021 traffic stop.

Blizzard testified that he personally reviewed the deputy’s dashcam footage of the encounter and found absolutely nothing wrong with Futch's tone of voice or conduct.

Furthermore, Blizzard revealed that during the investigation, George explicitly expressed concern over the traffic stop's potential political fallout, stating that the incident could negatively affect his upcoming 2022 reelection campaign—an election George ultimately went on to win that November.

10:15 a.m. — Former prosecutor testifies on 2021 traffic stop audio

The state called Lester Blizzard, a former prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Division, to testify regarding a complaint filed about George’s controversial 2021 traffic stop.

Over a defense objection, prosecutors played State Exhibit 50, an audio recording of an interview between investigators and George. On the tape, George claimed he was stopped unjustly, explained he could not produce a license because he left it at home, and expressed dissatisfaction with the deputy's demeanor.

"He didn't talk to me nice," George could be heard saying on the recording.

9:45 a.m. — Dashcam played; Deputy testifies George used office to evade citation

The state’s first witness, 11-year veteran Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Futch, took the stand to recount a June 2021 traffic stop involving George.

Futch testified he clocked George’s dark SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Williams Way and initiated a stop, unaware of who the driver was. According to Futch, George questioned the stop, refused to provide a driver's license, and instead presented a county identification card while stating he was on his way to an official event. Futch ultimately issued a written warning and hand-delivered it to George at the event.

Watch: Running Objection Count Prosecutors alleged George subsequently used his political office to file a formal complaint against Futch in an attempt to avoid the traffic violation. Futch noted that out of thousands of career traffic stops, George’s complaint is the only formal one ever filed against him. Defense Attorney Tim Hootman objected three separate times during Futch's testimony—challenging the relevance of the stop and the introduction of the dashcam video—but was overruled each time.

9:30 a.m. — Opening Statements: Prison vs. Probation

The Prosecution: In its opening statement, the state detailed a multi-year pattern of deception and misuse of power by George. Prosecutors highlighted that George lied on campaign finance documents to purchase a home and car, misrepresented himself as a financial planner from 2011 to 2017, fabricated social media narratives during his 2022 reelection bid, and weaponized his office during a 2021 traffic stop and a 2025 public call to remove the local DA.

The Defense: Defense Attorney Tim Hootman focused on mitigation, emphasizing that George is a 62-year-old citizen with a dedicated family and no prior history of violence or substance abuse. Hootman argued that "accountability and incarceration are not synonymous," stating George poses no danger to the public and requesting the judge sentence him to community supervision rather than prison.

9:20 a.m. — Witnesses sworn in

Proceedings officially commenced with the swearing-in of witnesses. The state called Deputy Adam Futch as its primary initial witness. The defense slated George’s wife, Sheeba George, along with his adult daughter and son, to testify on his behalf.

Prosecutors indicated they intend to introduce character references, news articles, financial board records, and digital evidence from George's personal social media accounts.

Updates will continue as testimony progresses.

Judge KP George found guilty

The backstory:

A Fort Bend County jury has found current County Judge KP George guilty on two charges of money laundering for illegally moving more than $46,000 of campaign funds into his personal accounts and tampering with finance reports.

After his conviction, George was taken into custody on a $20,000 bond: $10,000 for each laundering charge. He also had to surrender his US passport.

Suspended from office

George was suspended from office in April and Daniel Wong to fill the county judge role.

The judge suspended George during a hearing related to a civil suit over an incident during commissioner's court.

According to reports, the civil suit was filed by a Fort Bend County resident claiming that her First Amendment rights were infringed upon when George asked for her to be removed from commissioners court after she spoke critically of him.

A trial date has not yet been set for the civil suit.

Loses Republican Primary election for judge

George decided to run for re-election as County Judge in the 2026 Primary election as a Republican candidate. He switched to the Republican Party in 2025.

However, he lost the Primary, finishing with the least amount of votes. Daniel Wong won the Republican primary for Fort Bend County judge.

George was first elected as county judge in 2018, assuming the role on January, 1 2019. He won re-election in November 2022.