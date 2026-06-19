NW Houston: Common-law wife arrested for man's hit-and-run death
HOUSTON - A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her common-law husband in a northwest Houston hit-and-run on Thursday.
Houston Holly View crash: Woman arrested
What we know:
Court records confirm 41-year-old Martha Padilla is in Harris County custody on a murder charge and a charge of failure to stop and render aid (FSRA).
Padilla is accused of killing her common-law husband, Luis Adrian Zepeda Lopez.
Featured
The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. Thursday on Holly View Drive near Antoine Drive in the Greater Inwood neighborhood.
Houston Police tell FOX 26 that Padilla and Lopez were arguing when Padilla struck Lopez with a vehicle. In court documents, prosecutors claim Padilla's two children were in the car when the hit-and-run happened.
Padilla's FSRA bond is set at $50,000. The bond for her murder charge has not been set at this time.
What we don't know:
Other details about the crash are not available.
The Source: Houston Police, previous FOX 26 reporting, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.