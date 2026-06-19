NW Houston: Common-law wife arrested for man's hit-and-run death

The Brief Martha Padilla is accused of killing Luis Lopez on Thursday morning. The couple were reportedly arguing when the suspect struck her common-law husband with a vehicle. Prosecutors claim the woman's children were present when the crash happened.



A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her common-law husband in a northwest Houston hit-and-run on Thursday.

Houston Holly View crash: Woman arrested

What we know:

Court records confirm 41-year-old Martha Padilla is in Harris County custody on a murder charge and a charge of failure to stop and render aid (FSRA).

Padilla is accused of killing her common-law husband, Luis Adrian Zepeda Lopez.

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The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. Thursday on Holly View Drive near Antoine Drive in the Greater Inwood neighborhood.

Houston Police tell FOX 26 that Padilla and Lopez were arguing when Padilla struck Lopez with a vehicle. In court documents, prosecutors claim Padilla's two children were in the car when the hit-and-run happened.

Padilla's FSRA bond is set at $50,000. The bond for her murder charge has not been set at this time.

What we don't know:

Other details about the crash are not available.