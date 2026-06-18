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Holly View Drive: At least 1 dead after deadly crash in northwest Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 18, 2026 10:57 AM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 10:57 AM CDT

HOUSTON - Houston police are at the scene of a deadly crash in the northwest Houston area.

Multiple units are at the scene on Holly View Drive at the intersection of Antoine Drive in the Greater Inwood neighborhood just west of Acres Home.

HPD reports state officers were called to a deadly crash around 8 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.

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