Woman recovering following road rage shooting in North Harris Co.

One woman is recovering following a road rage shooting in north Harris County on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred on the 2000 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed one driver, described as a woman in her 20s, was brake-checking another vehicle while traveling along the service road between Ella and TC Jester.

The vehicle behind her was described as a gray sedan, possibly a Cadillac with paper tags. One of the occupants opened fire on the woman's SUV, striking her.

The suspects, who were described as Black males, fled the scene.

Gonzalez said the woman sustained a serious wound to her head but is said to be in stable condition.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.