A woman is accused of shooting and killing her nephew who had been staying at her and her husband's home near Katy.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Mei Huang Wolfe, 48, has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies responded to a call in the 24300 block of Tesino River Circle and learned that a man, in his 20s, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a disturbance inside the home where four adults were. They included a husband, a wife, the wife’s daughter and a nephew from the husband's side of the family, the sheriff said.

While the investigation is still being conducted, the sheriff says it appears the nephew graduated from college months ago, had been traveling and then came to Houston to stay with his relatives.

"May have been a situation where the female homeowner felt that he wasn't welcome anymore, and a disturbance broke out over that," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The sheriff says the female homeowner – identified as Mei Huang Wolfe – grabbed a pistol and ended up shooting her nephew. She was detained at the scene and later charged.

Sheriff Gonzalez says there isn’t a threat to the broader public, and it appears the tragic incident was contained to the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.