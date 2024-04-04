Deputies are investigating after a woman allegedly shot her husband at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 15300 block of the Northwest Freeway.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported that there had been an altercation going on all day with numerous arguments and fights.

Investigators say it culminated with the wife shooting her 40-year-old husband multiple times.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting at an apartment complex along the Northwest Freeway.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery. Authorities say he was last reported to be in stable condition.

The woman was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.