The Pearland Police Department is on the scene investigating after two people were shot at a restaurant on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at a Jack-In-The-Box, located on the 1500 block of Broadway.

SUGGESTED: New Houston restaurant Shawarma Land burglarized just hours after opening

Police said the shooting occurred inside the business.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Photo from the scene of the shooting

Officials said the suspected shooter is in custody.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.