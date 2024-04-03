Shawarma Land, a new restaurant on the 8500 block of Westheimer, faced an unexpected setback just hours after opening its doors on April 1.

Co-owners Mohammad Assad and Mohamad Juma had eagerly anticipated welcoming customers after nearly a year of hard work. However, their excitement was dimmed when surveillance footage captured an unsettling incident.

At 3 a.m. on April 2, cameras recorded an unidentified individual smashing through the front window of the establishment. The intruder proceeded to the register, tearing it off the counter before rummaging through the back of the restaurant. Although the owners suspected the thief was searching for a safe, none was kept on the premises.

Nevertheless, the perpetrator managed to get away with over $1.000 in cash, leaving behind damage estimated at $3,000.

"I couldn't work the next day because everything was broken," said Assad. "Opening this restaurant and building it was much harder than them breaking into the restaurant."

This unfortunate incident sheds light on a broader trend of commercial burglaries plaguing the area. According to the Houston Community Crime Map, there have been 21 reported incidents in the on Westheimer between S. Gessner and S. Voss over the past month, compared to 17 incidents reported during the same period last year.

Despite these challenges, Assad and Juma remain undeterred in their commitment to the community. Having devoted a year to building Shawarma Land from the ground up, they are determined to persevere.

"I wish that guy is in peace now, and he has the support that he needs," said Assad.

In the face of adversity, neighboring businesses have rallied to support Shawarma Land. Owners of the nail salon next door came to their aid after experiencing a similar ordeal years before. On the night of their grand opening, thieves had broken into the salon, making off with all of their televisions.

To date, no arrests have been made in connection with either incident. Despite the setbacks, Shawarma Land remains resolute in its mission to serve the community.