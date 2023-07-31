Harris County veteran sergeant files lawsuit, alleges she was sexually, physically assaulted by inmate

A veteran Harris County sergeant, who investigators say was sexually and physically assaulted by an inmate, filed a lawsuit against the county.

The suit names Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The sergeant says she was in her office at 1200 Baker Street in December 2021 when an inmate pushed the door open and attacked her for 13 minutes.

She says Gonzalez blamed a shortage of staff.

The sergeant is seeking one million dollars in damages.

We reached out to the sheriff's office for comment, and they referred us to the county attorney and that office says they have no comment.